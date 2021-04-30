Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

