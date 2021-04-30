Sensata Technologies Holding plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

