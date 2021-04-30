Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the March 31st total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

