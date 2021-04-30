Selway Asset Management Invests $340,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

