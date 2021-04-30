Selway Asset Management Invests $2.46 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Camping World comprises approximately 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,127. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

