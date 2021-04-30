Selway Asset Management Buys 600 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,004. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

