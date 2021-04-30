SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

SEGXF remained flat at $$14.04 during midday trading on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

