Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $85,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. 9,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

