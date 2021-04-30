Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

