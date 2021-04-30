Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.08. 429,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

