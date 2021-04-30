Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

