Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,670 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 250.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of East Resources Acquisition worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,277. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

