Sebastian Evans Buys 55,000 Shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,650.00 ($40,464.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

