SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

SEAS stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,070. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

