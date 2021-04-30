SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.93.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,880. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,070 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.