Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Down 69.0% in April

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the March 31st total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Smith bought 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,661.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGAM. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000.

Shares of SGAM stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.