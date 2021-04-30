Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

STX stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.79. 260,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

