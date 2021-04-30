Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

EIFZF stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

