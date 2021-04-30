Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

