Scotiabank Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $46.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Interfor has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.