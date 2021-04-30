Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $38.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

