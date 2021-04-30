Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

