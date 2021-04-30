Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.80

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

