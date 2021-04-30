Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

