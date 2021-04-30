Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 570 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

