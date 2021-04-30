Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $277,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

