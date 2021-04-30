Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.69. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,757. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45.

