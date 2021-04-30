Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $224.60. 18,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.80.

