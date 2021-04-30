Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.82 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

