ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.24. 2,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $803.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

