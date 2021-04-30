ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.24. 2,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.
A number of research firms recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $803.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
