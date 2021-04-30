SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,500 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,670. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
