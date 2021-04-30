Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 1,801,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,467. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81.

Get Sanofi alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.