Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 970,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

