San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

