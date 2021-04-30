San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.