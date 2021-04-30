San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $43,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 762.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $662.48 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.92 and a 200-day moving average of $514.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

