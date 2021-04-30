San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 85 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

