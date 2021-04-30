San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 33 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $669.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $631.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

