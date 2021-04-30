San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 215 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.