Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

