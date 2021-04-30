Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.93

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.93 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.93.

Get Sagen MI Canada alerts:

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.3200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Sagen MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sagen MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagen MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.