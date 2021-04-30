Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$1.75. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 369,498 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$615.71 million and a P/E ratio of -137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

