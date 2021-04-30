RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $593.95

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.95 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 684.50 ($8.94). RWS shares last traded at GBX 674.50 ($8.81), with a volume of 978,005 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RWS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 648.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.91.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

