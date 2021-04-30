Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 83,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

