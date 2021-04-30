Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.25 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

