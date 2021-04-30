Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,890 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,303.90 ($17.04). 9,033,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,372.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,280.44. The company has a market cap of £101.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

