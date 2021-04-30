Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.37. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

