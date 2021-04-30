Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.19

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.19 and last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 16615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.