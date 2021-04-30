Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $499.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $445.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day moving average is $409.18. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $332.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.