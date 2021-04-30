Royal Bank of Canada Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$168.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$181.31.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$172.30 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion and a PE ratio of 80.74.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

